Alexandra Mackesy Buys 6,000 Shares of Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Stock

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) insider Alexandra Mackesy purchased 6,000 shares of Henderson Smaller Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 845 per share, with a total value of £50,700.

Henderson Smaller Companies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Henderson Smaller Companies stock opened at GBX 854.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £521.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.27. Henderson Smaller Companies has a 1 year low of GBX 638.75 and a 1 year high of GBX 916. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 853.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 857.25.

About Henderson Smaller Companies

The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in investing in shares and securities.

