Alexandra Mackesy Buys 6,000 Shares of Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Stock

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) insider Alexandra Mackesy purchased 6,000 shares of Henderson Smaller Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 845 per share, with a total value of £50,700.
Henderson Smaller Companies Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of Henderson Smaller Companies stock opened at GBX 854.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £521.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.27. Henderson Smaller Companies has a 1 year low of GBX 638.75 and a 1 year high of GBX 916. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 853.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 857.25.
About Henderson Smaller Companies
