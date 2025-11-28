Silvant Capital Management LLC Buys 902 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.0% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 143.9% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. HSBC dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.38.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ HON opened at $189.99 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $228.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.04 and a 200 day moving average of $216.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.