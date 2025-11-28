Patient Capital Management LLC Has $57.50 Million Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Patient Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,434 shares during the period. SoFi Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of SoFi Technologies worth $57,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 754.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $273,286.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 265,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,004,848.62. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 175,277 shares of company stock worth $4,694,595 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

SOFI stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 19.29%.The firm had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

