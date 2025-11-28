Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 43,173 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,173 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises about 3.2% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $84,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.1%

RCL opened at $266.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $350.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total transaction of $309,936.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

