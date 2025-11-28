Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $762,000 Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,925,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,023,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,176,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,976,000 after buying an additional 723,459 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,185,000 after buying an additional 1,316,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after buying an additional 17,750,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

