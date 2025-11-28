Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $205.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

