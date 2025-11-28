Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total transaction of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:MA opened at $545.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $465.59 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $559.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.50.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

