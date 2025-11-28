Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 437,023 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 437,023 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Truist Financial worth $37,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $48.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

