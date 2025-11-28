Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $53.14 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 161.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $53,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE SHW opened at $343.48 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

