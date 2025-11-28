Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 139,223 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 139,223 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.19% of Motorola Solutions worth $129,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $872,307,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,202,016,000 after buying an additional 384,479 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 746,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,558,000 after buying an additional 245,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $87,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 85,614 shares of company stock valued at $41,278,417 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $370.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.40 and a fifty-two week high of $503.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.10.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

