BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) vs. Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Head to Head Contrast

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) and BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nocera and BranchOut Food, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nocera 1 0 0 0 1.00 BranchOut Food 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Nocera and BranchOut Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocera -24.59% -81.74% -69.13% BranchOut Food -49.75% -150.04% -40.76%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nocera $17.01 million 0.90 -$2.35 million ($0.24) -4.42 BranchOut Food $11.22 million 3.37 -$4.75 million ($0.60) -5.11

This table compares Nocera and BranchOut Food”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nocera has higher revenue and earnings than BranchOut Food. BranchOut Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nocera has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BranchOut Food has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Nocera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Nocera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of BranchOut Food shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nocera beats BranchOut Food on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nocera

Nocera, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

