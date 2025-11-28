Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 753,374 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 996,707 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 753,374 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of Toronto Dominion Bank worth $73,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $8,492,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,407,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,791,000 after buying an additional 51,698 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 304.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,446,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,047,000 after buying an additional 1,840,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,994,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,064,000 after buying an additional 2,780,984 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.28.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

