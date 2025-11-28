Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $178.24 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968,603 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.11% of Citigroup worth $178,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 257,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.73. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

