Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $48.57 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $48,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $815.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $787.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $724.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $841.28. The firm has a market cap of $244.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The firm had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

