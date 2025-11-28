Comparing Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) and Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Celsius shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Celsius shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Marine Harvest ASA has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsius has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Harvest ASA 5.85% 13.98% 6.61% Celsius 7.91% 36.88% 10.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Marine Harvest ASA and Celsius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marine Harvest ASA and Celsius, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Harvest ASA 0 2 0 1 2.67 Celsius 2 3 20 0 2.72

Celsius has a consensus price target of $62.95, indicating a potential upside of 54.52%. Given Celsius’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celsius is more favorable than Marine Harvest ASA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marine Harvest ASA and Celsius”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Harvest ASA $6.06 billion 1.90 $506.96 million $0.85 25.75 Celsius $2.13 billion 4.94 $145.07 million $0.10 407.39

Marine Harvest ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Celsius. Marine Harvest ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celsius, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Celsius beats Marine Harvest ASA on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marine Harvest ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole fish, plain and marinated fillets and steaks, hot- and cold-smoked salmon, burgers and tartars, patties, gravad, sushi, and breaded products under the Ducktrap, MOWI, and Supreme Salmon brands. The company was formerly known as Marine Harvest ASA and changed its name to Mowi ASA in December 2018. Mowi ASA was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products. It distributes its products through direct-to-store delivery, distributors, supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants, as well as health clubs, gyms, the military, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

