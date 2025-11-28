Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,111 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Ecolab worth $49,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $381,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,999.50. This trade represents a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $5,676,256.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,989,868.04. The trade was a 23.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $299.00 to $291.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $315.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.14.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $275.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.50. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $286.04. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

