Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Acquires 337 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 708,119 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $148,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $232,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 31.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.09.

Boeing Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $186.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.38 and a 200 day moving average of $214.34. The stock has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.44. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.44) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

