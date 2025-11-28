Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 487 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,823,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,221,275,000 after purchasing an additional 909,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,873,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,669,224,000 after buying an additional 114,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,258,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,484,616,000 after buying an additional 600,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,014,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,419,037,000 after buying an additional 437,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $2,039,196,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.91, for a total value of $546,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,439,711.61. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 54,122 shares of company stock worth $13,367,438 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $228.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $217.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.90. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.96 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.86.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

