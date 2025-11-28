Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,080 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $254,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 227,850 shares of company stock worth $58,874,814 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $320.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $328.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.62.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

