Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 551 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,577.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 49.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MDT opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $106.33.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

