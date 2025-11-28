Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,480,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $262,580,000 after purchasing an additional 44,736 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 21,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 43,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,850 shares of company stock worth $58,874,814. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $320.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $328.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

