Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 118,779 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118,779 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Amgen worth $311,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 515,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 351,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. The trade was a 30.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Amgen from $343.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.74.

Amgen Trading Up 1.0%

Amgen stock opened at $344.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.25. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $345.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

