Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,644 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Afbi LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after buying an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after buying an additional 373,546 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $624.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $616.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

