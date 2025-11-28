Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Has $22.66 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 6.7% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,379,619,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $503,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 59.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $943,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,578,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $511,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.70 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.