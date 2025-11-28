Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Has $22.66 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 6.7% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,379,619,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $503,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 59.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $943,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,578,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $511,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Starbucks Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.70 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
