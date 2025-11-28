Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07), Zacks reports.

Chagee Trading Up 5.2%

CHA opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52. Chagee has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CHA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chagee in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Chagee in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Chagee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chagee in a report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.20 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Institutional Trading of Chagee

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chagee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chagee during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Chagee in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in Chagee in the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chagee during the third quarter worth $197,000.

About Chagee

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees.

