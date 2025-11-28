Crosspoint Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,153 Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,153 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Coinbase Global makes up about 1.1% of Crosspoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.88, for a total value of $31,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 187,802 shares in the company, valued at $58,383,885.76. The trade was a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 277,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $85,870,774.08. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 762,995 shares of company stock worth $235,840,503. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $185.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, October 31st. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.08.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $264.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $444.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.13.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

