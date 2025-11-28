Financial Analysis: Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) and Minco Capital (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Minco Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 32.62% 15.97% 11.25% Minco Capital N/A 10.65% 10.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $10.57 billion 8.22 $1.90 billion $6.85 25.27 Minco Capital N/A N/A -$290,000.00 $0.02 2.22

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Minco Capital”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Minco Capital. Minco Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Agnico Eagle Mines and Minco Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 10 5 3.18 Minco Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus price target of $184.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.61%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Minco Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minco Capital has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Minco Capital on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Minco Capital

(Get Free Report)

Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.