Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Up 23.1% – Still a Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.80. 38,513,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 10,528,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon decreased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 12.85.
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
