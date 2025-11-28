Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Up 23.1% – Still a Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.80. 38,513,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 10,528,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon decreased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of GBX 12.85.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

About Tullow Oil

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.45. The company has a market capitalization of £73.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

(Get Free Report)

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.