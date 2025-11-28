Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Viasat Inc. $VSAT

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,541,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,404 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $80,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 233.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Viasat by 74.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Viasat by 2,412.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Viasat stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. Viasat Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.20. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Viasat’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Viasat Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert James Blair sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $80,799.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,961.59. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Edward Palmer sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $100,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,585.86. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 105,049 shares of company stock worth $3,281,046 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

