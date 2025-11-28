Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 30,736 Shares of Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,736 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $153,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,481,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Qualys by 21.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 402.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $141.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.06. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $159.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.Qualys’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.14.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $68,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,217,238. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $101,656.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 92,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,995,242.88. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 21,896 shares of company stock worth $2,900,790 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

