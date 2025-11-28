Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $88.52 Million Stock Position in Chewy $CHWY

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,000 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $88,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Chewy by 34.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 73.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 1,816.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $151,561.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 229,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,770.30. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $36,679.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,792.40. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,629 shares of company stock valued at $903,696. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Chewy Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.97, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.67. Chewy has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

