Howard Hughes (NYSEARCA:HHH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSEARCA:HHH)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $90.43 and last traded at $90.43, with a volume of 147686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.32.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Stories

