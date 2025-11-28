CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 504,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,549 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $35,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 824,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 2.1% in the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 325,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 6.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on KO. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.
NYSE:KO opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.55%.
In other news, Director Max R. Levchin acquired 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
