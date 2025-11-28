Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $111.89 Million Holdings in Vertex, Inc. $VERX

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,166,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,225 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $111,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,348,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex by 15.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,398,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after buying an additional 450,695 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex by 47.7% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,632,000 after buying an additional 974,530 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 63.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,054,000 after buying an additional 939,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter worth $60,381,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

VERX stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The company had revenue of $192.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERX. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities set a $37.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

