Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Ares Management accounts for about 4.6% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of ARES stock opened at $154.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.63 and a 12 month high of $200.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.17.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.8438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 186,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $28,441,591.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,449,791.75. The trade was a 39.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 177,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.61, for a total transaction of $31,779,898.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 865,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,589,991.37. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,342,449 shares of company stock worth $230,476,309. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

