15,559,887 Shares in Shopify Inc. $SHOP Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,559,887 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,952,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.20% of Shopify at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,316,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,688,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,415 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,519,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,328,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,530 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,392,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Shopify by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,504,000 after buying an additional 1,522,573 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Shopify Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $159.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.37 and a 200-day moving average of $135.43. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $182.19. The stock has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.73.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.