F m Investments LLC Buys 164,112 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

F m Investments LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,112 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $1,001,668,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,023,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,105,000 after buying an additional 4,903,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

