Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 303,500 Shares of Unum Group $UNM

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,500 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $61,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,113,353,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Unum Group by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,287,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,881,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Unum Group by 762.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 712,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 629,665 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,070.88. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Andrew Zabel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $572,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,578.66. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UNM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

