F m Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

F m Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,979,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,721,477,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,764,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,712,000 after purchasing an additional 370,287 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,652,437,000 after purchasing an additional 827,851 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.58.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE CVX opened at $149.72 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.09. The firm has a market cap of $301.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.