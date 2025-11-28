State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $81.75 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $81,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,744,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 466.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,468,000 after purchasing an additional 647,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,698,834,000 after purchasing an additional 429,955 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,733,000 after buying an additional 312,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 350,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,103,000 after buying an additional 306,198 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS opened at $306.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.87 and a 200-day moving average of $329.43. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.47.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $1,819,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,197,663.20. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.26, for a total value of $340,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 98,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,368,277.42. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

