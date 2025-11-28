Corsair Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,137 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 985 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. CICC Research increased their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.03.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $426.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 284.39, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $433.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.17. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

