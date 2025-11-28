FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Purchased by General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co

General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co raised its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,221 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 7.2% of General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $275.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $304.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.00.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Truist Financial set a $285.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

