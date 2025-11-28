Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,325,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,603,000. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of Norges Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Norges Bank owned 1.34% of Home Depot at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $356.14 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $436.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.66. The company has a market capitalization of $354.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.60.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

