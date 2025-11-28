Norges Bank Makes New $11.84 Billion Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,272,002 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,839,824,000. Tesla makes up approximately 1.5% of Norges Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Norges Bank owned 1.16% of Tesla at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after buying an additional 4,502,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,424,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,576,698 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,901,074,000 after purchasing an additional 401,757 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,606 shares of company stock worth $33,554,102. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.03.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $426.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 284.39, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

