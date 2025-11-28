Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,482,000 after buying an additional 706,181 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 573.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 59,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

NYSE:APO opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price target on Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

