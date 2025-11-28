21,845,181 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,845,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,270,000. Norges Bank owned about 6.41% of Digital Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 280.5% in the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE DLR opened at $159.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.14.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

