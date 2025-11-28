Analyzing Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) and America Movil (NYSE:AMX)

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) and America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and America Movil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular 16.97% 10.32% 2.59% America Movil 7.87% 16.59% 4.06%

Risk and Volatility

Millicom International Cellular has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America Movil has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular $5.59 billion 1.65 $253.00 million $6.53 8.22 America Movil $935.68 billion 0.07 $1.13 billion $1.23 18.61

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and America Movil”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

America Movil has higher revenue and earnings than Millicom International Cellular. Millicom International Cellular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America Movil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Millicom International Cellular and America Movil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular 0 4 3 2 2.78 America Movil 0 5 2 2 2.67

Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus target price of $43.47, indicating a potential downside of 19.01%. America Movil has a consensus target price of $21.73, indicating a potential downside of 5.05%. Given America Movil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe America Movil is more favorable than Millicom International Cellular.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of America Movil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Millicom International Cellular shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of America Movil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Millicom International Cellular pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. America Movil pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Millicom International Cellular pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. America Movil pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

America Movil beats Millicom International Cellular on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance. The company also operates TIGO Sports for local entertainment; Tigo Money that allows its customers to send and receive money without the need for a bank account; and TIGO ONEtv for pay TV. In addition, it provides fixed services, including broadband and fixed voice; and fixed-voice and data telecommunications services, managed services, cloud and security solutions, and value-added services; and tower infrastructure and services. The company serves small, medium, and large businesses, as well as residential consumers and governmental entities. It markets its products and services under the Tigo and Tigo Business brands. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About America Movil

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions to small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, wireless security, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

