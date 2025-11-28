Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial comprises 0.6% of Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $77.55. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $591,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,402.17. This represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $221,245.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,425.92. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,075 shares of company stock worth $4,036,892. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

