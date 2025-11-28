Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,741 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total value of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,674.85. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total transaction of $23,081,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock worth $249,031,488. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $185.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.23. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $223.61. The company has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 117.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. New Street Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.09.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

