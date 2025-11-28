Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 400 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Cigna Group by 360.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $278.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.25 and a 200 day moving average of $297.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $350.00.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. The trade was a 2.69% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cigna Group from $383.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.05.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

